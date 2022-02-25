 Skip to main content

Strategic Education's Shares Pop On Q4 Earnings Beat
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 1:33pm   Comments
  • Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ: STRA) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 1.7% year-on-year, to $272.1 million, beating the consensus of $270.59 million.
  • Total costs and expenses fell 7.4% Y/Y to $244.2 million.
  • The operating margin was 10.2%, and operating income for the quarter jumped over 700% to $27.9 million. Adjusted operating income margin contracted 300 basis points to 13.9%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $56.1 million versus $64.2 million last year.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.15 beat the consensus of $0.95.
  • The company held $298.8 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021. Cash provided by operating activities for twelve months totaled $180.5 million.
  • Strategic Education declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share, payable on March 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 7, 2022.
  • "As we enter 2022, we are focused on investing in opportunities within our diversified portfolio, including more growth in the Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand segments and continued recovery in our U.S. Higher Education segment," said CEO Karl McDonnell.
  • Price Action: STRA shares are trading higher by 18.2% at $59.17 on the last check Friday.

