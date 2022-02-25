Strategic Education's Shares Pop On Q4 Earnings Beat
- Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ: STRA) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 1.7% year-on-year, to $272.1 million, beating the consensus of $270.59 million.
- Total costs and expenses fell 7.4% Y/Y to $244.2 million.
- The operating margin was 10.2%, and operating income for the quarter jumped over 700% to $27.9 million. Adjusted operating income margin contracted 300 basis points to 13.9%.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $56.1 million versus $64.2 million last year.
- Adjusted EPS of $1.15 beat the consensus of $0.95.
- The company held $298.8 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021. Cash provided by operating activities for twelve months totaled $180.5 million.
- Strategic Education declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share, payable on March 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 7, 2022.
- "As we enter 2022, we are focused on investing in opportunities within our diversified portfolio, including more growth in the Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand segments and continued recovery in our U.S. Higher Education segment," said CEO Karl McDonnell.
- Price Action: STRA shares are trading higher by 18.2% at $59.17 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Dividends Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General