 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Zscaler Shares Are Falling Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 25, 2022 12:56pm   Comments
Share:
Why Zscaler Shares Are Falling Today

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) is trading significantly lower Friday after the company reported fiscal 2022 second-quarter financial results and issued guidance that disappointed some analysts.

Zscaler said quarterly revenue increased 63% year-over-year to $255.56 million, which beat the $241.56 million estimate. The cloud-native cybersecurity company reported quarterly earnings of 13 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 11 cents per share. 

"Customers are not only gaining security advantages from our Zero Trust model but they are also reaping the benefits of faster innovation and economics from our global cloud, which is now processing more than 210 billion transactions per day," said Jay Chaudhry, chairman and CEO of Zscaler.

Zscaler expects full fiscal-year 2022 revenue to be between $1.045 billion and $1.05 billion and adjusted earnings to be between 54 cents and 56 cents per share.

See Also: Why The Ukraine Conflict Will Augment This Sector's Growth By 2-3%: Analyst

Analyst Assessment: Several analyst firms lowered price targets on the stock following Zscaler's financial results:

  • Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski maintained Zscaler with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $400 to $350.
  • Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained Zscaler with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $360 to $350.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Patrick Colville maintained Zscaler with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $430 to $280.
  • BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained Zscaler with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $415 to $270.

ZS Price Action: Zscaler has traded as low as $157.03 and as high as $376.11 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 19% at $213.40 at time of publication.

Photo: jaydeep_ from Pixabay.

Latest Ratings for ZS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022MizuhoMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ZS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZS)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
How To Navigate The Ukraine Crisis-Induced Market Chaos
Analysts Slash Zscaler Price Target Post Q2 Results, Shares Plunge
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Jay ChaudhryEarnings News Guidance Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ICLRDeutsche BankMaintains235.0
ONEMDeutsche BankMaintains16.0
TROXDeutsche BankMaintains26.0
TECKDeutsche BankMaintains40.0
IRDeutsche BankMaintains58.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com