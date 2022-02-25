 Skip to main content

Calumet Specialty: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 7:23am   Comments
Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Calumet Specialty missed estimated earnings by 176.92%, reporting an EPS of $-1.08 versus an estimate of $-0.39.

Revenue was up $311.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.79 which was followed by a 9.14% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Calumet Specialty's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.05 -0.62 -0.79
EPS Actual 0.64 -0.97 -1.82 -0.89
Revenue Estimate 789.33M 693.39M 492.52M 488.34M
Revenue Actual 874.90M 807.00M 600.30M 553.90M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

