Calumet Specialty: Q4 Earnings Insights

Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Calumet Specialty missed estimated earnings by 176.92%, reporting an EPS of $-1.08 versus an estimate of $-0.39.

Revenue was up $311.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.79 which was followed by a 9.14% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Calumet Specialty's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.05 -0.62 -0.79 EPS Actual 0.64 -0.97 -1.82 -0.89 Revenue Estimate 789.33M 693.39M 492.52M 488.34M Revenue Actual 874.90M 807.00M 600.30M 553.90M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.