Calumet Specialty: Q4 Earnings Insights
Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Calumet Specialty missed estimated earnings by 176.92%, reporting an EPS of $-1.08 versus an estimate of $-0.39.
Revenue was up $311.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.79 which was followed by a 9.14% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Calumet Specialty's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.15
|-0.05
|-0.62
|-0.79
|EPS Actual
|0.64
|-0.97
|-1.82
|-0.89
|Revenue Estimate
|789.33M
|693.39M
|492.52M
|488.34M
|Revenue Actual
|874.90M
|807.00M
|600.30M
|553.90M
