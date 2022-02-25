US Silica Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

US Silica Holdings beat estimated earnings by 24.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.29.

Revenue was up $57.59 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 11.44% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at US Silica Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.19 -0.15 -0.28 -0.35 EPS Actual -0.22 -0.12 -0.28 -0.26 Revenue Estimate 274.30M 269.20M 219.60M 189.73M Revenue Actual 267.30M 317.30M 234.42M 227.28M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.