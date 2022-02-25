 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US Silica Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 6:46am   Comments
Share:
US Silica Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

US Silica Holdings beat estimated earnings by 24.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.29.

Revenue was up $57.59 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 11.44% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at US Silica Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.19 -0.15 -0.28 -0.35
EPS Actual -0.22 -0.12 -0.28 -0.26
Revenue Estimate 274.30M 269.20M 219.60M 189.73M
Revenue Actual 267.30M 317.30M 234.42M 227.28M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (SLCA)

Mid-Morning Market Update: US Markets Mostly Higher As Investors Monitor Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2022
Earnings Outlook For US Silica Holdings
A Look Into US Silica Holdings's Debt
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com