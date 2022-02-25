US Silica Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
US Silica Holdings beat estimated earnings by 24.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.29.
Revenue was up $57.59 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 11.44% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at US Silica Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.19
|-0.15
|-0.28
|-0.35
|EPS Actual
|-0.22
|-0.12
|-0.28
|-0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|274.30M
|269.20M
|219.60M
|189.73M
|Revenue Actual
|267.30M
|317.30M
|234.42M
|227.28M
