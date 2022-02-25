Recap: ACM Research Q4 Earnings

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ACM Research beat estimated earnings by 26.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.64.

Revenue was up $49.58 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 5.48% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ACM Research's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.29 0.20 0.27 EPS Actual 0.56 0.19 0.35 0.29 Revenue Estimate 67.20M 53.49M 42.58M 42.15M Revenue Actual 67.01M 53.86M 43.73M 45.56M

