Recap: Northwest Natural Q4 Earnings
Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE:NWN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Northwest Natural Hldg beat estimated earnings by 2.34%, reporting an EPS of $1.31 versus an estimate of $1.28.
Revenue was up $33.82 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.82% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Northwest Natural Hldg's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.75
|-0.13
|1.82
|1.49
|EPS Actual
|-0.67
|-0.02
|1.94
|1.50
|Revenue Estimate
|100.97M
|142.63M
|318.28M
|272.82M
|Revenue Actual
|101.45M
|148.92M
|315.95M
|260.27M
