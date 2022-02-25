Recap: Northwest Natural Q4 Earnings

Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE:NWN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Northwest Natural Hldg beat estimated earnings by 2.34%, reporting an EPS of $1.31 versus an estimate of $1.28.

Revenue was up $33.82 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.82% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Northwest Natural Hldg's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.75 -0.13 1.82 1.49 EPS Actual -0.67 -0.02 1.94 1.50 Revenue Estimate 100.97M 142.63M 318.28M 272.82M Revenue Actual 101.45M 148.92M 315.95M 260.27M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.