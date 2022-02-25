Recap: Controladora Vuela Q4 Earnings

Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 06:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Controladora Vuela beat estimated earnings by 14.04%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $0.57.

Revenue was up $273.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 6.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Controladora Vuela's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.57 -0.07 -0.49 0.03 EPS Actual 0.65 0.64 0.67 -0.31 0.04 Revenue Estimate 602.84M 602.84M 406.88M 287.09M 338.84M Revenue Actual 678.00M 631.00M 581.00M 311.00M 405.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.