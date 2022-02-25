Recap: Controladora Vuela Q4 Earnings
Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 06:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Controladora Vuela beat estimated earnings by 14.04%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $0.57.
Revenue was up $273.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 6.41% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Controladora Vuela's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.57
|0.57
|-0.07
|-0.49
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.65
|0.64
|0.67
|-0.31
|0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|602.84M
|602.84M
|406.88M
|287.09M
|338.84M
|Revenue Actual
|678.00M
|631.00M
|581.00M
|311.00M
|405.00M
