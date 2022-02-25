Ashford: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ashford (AMEX:AINC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ashford beat estimated earnings by 194.74%, reporting an EPS of $2.24 versus an estimate of $0.76.

Revenue was up $71.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.59 which was followed by a 10.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ashford's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.26 0.36 0.19 EPS Actual 1.11 1.17 0.65 0.43 Revenue Estimate 81.20M 64.44M 65.31M 82.95M Revenue Actual 102.36M 88.34M 63.93M 62.12M

