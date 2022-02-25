Ashford: Q4 Earnings Insights
Ashford (AMEX:AINC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ashford beat estimated earnings by 194.74%, reporting an EPS of $2.24 versus an estimate of $0.76.
Revenue was up $71.73 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.59 which was followed by a 10.09% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ashford's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.52
|0.26
|0.36
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|1.11
|1.17
|0.65
|0.43
|Revenue Estimate
|81.20M
|64.44M
|65.31M
|82.95M
|Revenue Actual
|102.36M
|88.34M
|63.93M
|62.12M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
