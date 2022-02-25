Main Street Capital: Q4 Earnings Insights
Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Main Street Capital beat estimated earnings by 18.46%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.65.
Revenue was up $19.66 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 3.69% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Main Street Capital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.62
|0.57
|0.54
|0.51
|EPS Actual
|0.71
|0.62
|0.58
|0.59
|Revenue Estimate
|67.96M
|62.59M
|57.35M
|54.98M
|Revenue Actual
|76.78M
|67.29M
|62.81M
|62.50M
