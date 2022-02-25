Main Street Capital: Q4 Earnings Insights

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Main Street Capital beat estimated earnings by 18.46%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.65.

Revenue was up $19.66 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 3.69% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Main Street Capital's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.57 0.54 0.51 EPS Actual 0.71 0.62 0.58 0.59 Revenue Estimate 67.96M 62.59M 57.35M 54.98M Revenue Actual 76.78M 67.29M 62.81M 62.50M

