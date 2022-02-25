 Skip to main content

Recap: Goldman Sachs BDC Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 3:41am   Comments
Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Goldman Sachs BDC reported in-line EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.48.

Revenue was up $4.83 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Goldman Sachs BDC's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.48 0.50 0.48 0.46
EPS Actual 0.48 0.48 0.57 0.48
Revenue Estimate 86.51M 79.88M 74.56M 60.88M
Revenue Actual 96.68M 83.92M 82.62M 78.93M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

