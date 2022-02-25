Recap: Goldman Sachs BDC Q4 Earnings
Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Goldman Sachs BDC reported in-line EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.48.
Revenue was up $4.83 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.59% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Goldman Sachs BDC's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|0.50
|0.48
|0.46
|EPS Actual
|0.48
|0.48
|0.57
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|86.51M
|79.88M
|74.56M
|60.88M
|Revenue Actual
|96.68M
|83.92M
|82.62M
|78.93M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
