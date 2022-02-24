Recap: Ready Capital Q4 Earnings
Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ready Capital beat estimated earnings by 31.37%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.51.
Revenue was up $30.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 4.07% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ready Capital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.46
|0.45
|0.43
|0.41
|EPS Actual
|0.64
|0.52
|0.41
|0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|45.06M
|37.23M
|22.59M
|18.23M
|Revenue Actual
|55.00M
|47.63M
|22.61M
|23.49M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
