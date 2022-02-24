 Skip to main content

Recap: Ready Capital Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 6:23pm   Comments
Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ready Capital beat estimated earnings by 31.37%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.51.

Revenue was up $30.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 4.07% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ready Capital's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.46 0.45 0.43 0.41
EPS Actual 0.64 0.52 0.41 0.51
Revenue Estimate 45.06M 37.23M 22.59M 18.23M
Revenue Actual 55.00M 47.63M 22.61M 23.49M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

