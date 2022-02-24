Recap: Ready Capital Q4 Earnings

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ready Capital beat estimated earnings by 31.37%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.51.

Revenue was up $30.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 4.07% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ready Capital's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.45 0.43 0.41 EPS Actual 0.64 0.52 0.41 0.51 Revenue Estimate 45.06M 37.23M 22.59M 18.23M Revenue Actual 55.00M 47.63M 22.61M 23.49M

