Recap: OneConnect Financial Tech Q4 Earnings
OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
OneConnect Financial Tech missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.1.
Revenue was up $37.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.8% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at OneConnect Financial Tech's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.12
|-0.13
|-0.13
|-0.18
|EPS Actual
|-0.11
|-0.05
|-0.13
|-0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|165.14M
|167.79M
|147.16M
|162.45M
|Revenue Actual
|164.48M
|149.81M
|126.41M
|162.44M
