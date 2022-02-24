 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: OneConnect Financial Tech Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 6:18pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: OneConnect Financial Tech Q4 Earnings

OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

OneConnect Financial Tech missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was up $37.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OneConnect Financial Tech's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.13 -0.13 -0.18
EPS Actual -0.11 -0.05 -0.13 -0.15
Revenue Estimate 165.14M 167.79M 147.16M 162.45M
Revenue Actual 164.48M 149.81M 126.41M 162.44M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (OCFT)

88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings