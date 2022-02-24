Recap: OneConnect Financial Tech Q4 Earnings

OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

OneConnect Financial Tech missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was up $37.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OneConnect Financial Tech's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.13 -0.13 -0.18 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.05 -0.13 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 165.14M 167.79M 147.16M 162.45M Revenue Actual 164.48M 149.81M 126.41M 162.44M

