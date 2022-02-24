 Skip to main content

Recap: Universal Insurance Hldgs Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 6:09pm   Comments
Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Universal Insurance Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 4.97%, reporting an EPS of $-1.53 versus an estimate of $-1.61.

Revenue was up $19.53 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 8.07% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Universal Insurance Hldgs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.50 0.56 0.69 -1
EPS Actual 0.63 0.65 0.84 -0.84
Revenue Estimate 281.82M 252.92M 249.14M 263.10M
Revenue Actual 287.25M 279.18M 262.76M 273.13M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

