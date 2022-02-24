Recap: Universal Insurance Hldgs Q4 Earnings
Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Universal Insurance Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 4.97%, reporting an EPS of $-1.53 versus an estimate of $-1.61.
Revenue was up $19.53 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 8.07% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Universal Insurance Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.50
|0.56
|0.69
|-1
|EPS Actual
|0.63
|0.65
|0.84
|-0.84
|Revenue Estimate
|281.82M
|252.92M
|249.14M
|263.10M
|Revenue Actual
|287.25M
|279.18M
|262.76M
|273.13M
