Recap: Huron Consulting Group Q4 Earnings
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Huron Consulting Group beat estimated earnings by 2.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.78.
Revenue was up $49.95 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.27% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Huron Consulting Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.75
|0.52
|0.36
|0.35
|EPS Actual
|0.78
|0.69
|0.35
|0.45
|Revenue Estimate
|230.54M
|212.82M
|198.29M
|199.79M
|Revenue Actual
|224.01M
|230.13M
|203.21M
|198.35M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings