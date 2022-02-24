Recap: American Well Q4 Earnings
American Well (NYSE:AMWL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
American Well beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.27.
Revenue was up $12.32 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 6.17% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at American Well's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.24
|-0.19
|-0.19
|-0.26
|EPS Actual
|-0.20
|-0.15
|-0.16
|-0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|65.35M
|61.70M
|58.75M
|54.00M
|Revenue Actual
|62.22M
|60.22M
|57.60M
|60.43M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
