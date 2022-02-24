Recap: Playa Hotels & Resorts Q4 Earnings
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Playa Hotels & Resorts missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.01.
Revenue was up $110.56 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.33% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Playa Hotels & Resorts's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.09
|-0.21
|-0.34
|-0.45
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|-0.06
|-0.31
|-0.44
|Revenue Estimate
|134.99M
|98.60M
|67.70M
|59.03M
|Revenue Actual
|151.29M
|128.80M
|77.75M
|66.24M
