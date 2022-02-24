Recap: Playa Hotels & Resorts Q4 Earnings

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Playa Hotels & Resorts missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.01.

Revenue was up $110.56 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.33% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Playa Hotels & Resorts's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.21 -0.34 -0.45 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.06 -0.31 -0.44 Revenue Estimate 134.99M 98.60M 67.70M 59.03M Revenue Actual 151.29M 128.80M 77.75M 66.24M

