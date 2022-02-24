Fortress Transportation: Q4 Earnings Insights
Fortress Transportation (NYSE:FTAI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Fortress Transportation missed estimated earnings by 246.15%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $0.13.
Revenue was up $70.14 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.47 which was followed by a 4.46% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fortress Transportation's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.03
|-0.13
|-0.34
|-0.32
|EPS Actual
|-0.44
|-0.39
|-0.40
|-0.70
|Revenue Estimate
|145.76M
|113.48M
|83.21M
|88.05M
|Revenue Actual
|135.96M
|96.92M
|77.15M
|75.64M
