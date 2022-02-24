 Skip to main content

Fortress Transportation: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 5:28pm   Comments
Fortress Transportation (NYSE:FTAI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fortress Transportation missed estimated earnings by 246.15%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $0.13.

Revenue was up $70.14 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.47 which was followed by a 4.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fortress Transportation's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.03 -0.13 -0.34 -0.32
EPS Actual -0.44 -0.39 -0.40 -0.70
Revenue Estimate 145.76M 113.48M 83.21M 88.05M
Revenue Actual 135.96M 96.92M 77.15M 75.64M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

