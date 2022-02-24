Codexis: Q4 Earnings Insights

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Codexis beat estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.22.

Revenue was up $3.47 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 14.9% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Codexis's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.17 -0.20 -0.12 EPS Actual 0.03 -0.07 -0.14 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 28.50M 18.09M 14.84M 20.88M Revenue Actual 36.77M 25.45M 18.03M 21.03M

