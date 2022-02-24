Codexis: Q4 Earnings Insights
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Codexis beat estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.22.
Revenue was up $3.47 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 14.9% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Codexis's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.09
|-0.17
|-0.20
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|-0.07
|-0.14
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|28.50M
|18.09M
|14.84M
|20.88M
|Revenue Actual
|36.77M
|25.45M
|18.03M
|21.03M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
