Recap: Frontdoor Q4 Earnings

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Frontdoor missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.2.

Revenue was up $17.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 10.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Frontdoor's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.68 0.63 0.08 0.05 EPS Actual 0.91 0.76 0.10 0.08 Revenue Estimate 477.13M 465.99M 326.75M 321.18M Revenue Actual 471.00M 462.00M 329.00M 323.00M

