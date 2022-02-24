Recap: Frontdoor Q4 Earnings
Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Frontdoor missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.2.
Revenue was up $17.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 10.86% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Frontdoor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.68
|0.63
|0.08
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.91
|0.76
|0.10
|0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|477.13M
|465.99M
|326.75M
|321.18M
|Revenue Actual
|471.00M
|462.00M
|329.00M
|323.00M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings