Covetrus: Q4 Earnings Insights
Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Covetrus beat estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.25.
Revenue was up $1.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.83% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Covetrus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.23
|0.24
|0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.23
|0.26
|0.21
|0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|1.16B
|1.11B
|1.08B
|1.06B
|Revenue Actual
|1.16B
|1.19B
|1.10B
|1.12B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
