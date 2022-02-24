Microvision: Q4 Earnings Insights
Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Microvision missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.07.
Revenue was up $162.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 15.35% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Microvision's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|-0.05
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.06
|-0.09
|-0.04
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|820.00K
|700.00K
|600.00K
|400.00K
|Revenue Actual
|718.00K
|746.00K
|479.00K
|395.00K
