Microvision: Q4 Earnings Insights

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Microvision missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was up $162.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 15.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Microvision's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.05 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.09 -0.04 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 820.00K 700.00K 600.00K 400.00K Revenue Actual 718.00K 746.00K 479.00K 395.00K

