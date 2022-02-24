Recap: Upland Software Q4 Earnings
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Upland Software beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.45.
Revenue was up $2.52 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 23.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Upland Software's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.47
|0.42
|0.4
|0.45
|EPS Actual
|0.57
|0.41
|0.6
|0.61
|Revenue Estimate
|77.71M
|75.26M
|73.18M
|71.80M
|Revenue Actual
|76.05M
|76.26M
|73.97M
|78.25M
