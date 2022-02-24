Wayfair Clocks 11.4% Revenue Decline In Q4
- Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 11.4% year-on-year, to $3.252 billion, matching the consensus of $3.25 billion.
- International net revenue decreased 23% to $517 million, while the U.S. revenue declined 8.8% to $2.7 billion.
- The number of active customers reached 27.3 million as of December 31, 2021, a decrease of 12.5% Y/Y. The average order value grew 20.6% Y/Y to $269.
- In Q4, 59% of total orders delivered were placed through a mobile device, versus 59.9% last year.
- Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.92) missed the consensus of $(0.69).
- Gross profit fell 17.3% Y/Y to $881 million with a margin of 27.1%.
- Operating loss for the quarter was $(196) million versus operating profit of $101 million last year.
- The company held $2.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021. Net cash from operating activities amounted to $89 million with a free cash flow of $15 million.
- Price Action: W shares are trading lower by 4.84% at $115.45 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.