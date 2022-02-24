 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gannett Stock Slides After Q4 Top-Line Miss; Expects To Exceed 2M Paid Digital Subscribers This Year
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 12:25pm   Comments
Share:
Gannett Stock Slides After Q4 Top-Line Miss; Expects To Exceed 2M Paid Digital Subscribers This Year
  • Gannett Co Inc (NYSE: GCI) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 5.6% year-on-year, to $826.54 million, missing the consensus of $838.25 million. Same-store revenues decreased 4.3%.
  • Advertising and marketing services revenues decreased 6.6%, while Circulation revenues declined 9.2%.
  • Publishing revenues were $746.8 million (-6% Y/Y), and Digital Marketing Solutions revenues were $113.21 million (+5.5% or +7.2% on a same-store basis).
  • Total digital revenues rose 5.0% on a same-store basis. Digital-only circulation revenues grew 25.5%.
  • Digital-only paid subscribers were up 49% and exceeded 1.6 million at the end of the quarter.
  • RelatedGannett Launches Share Buyback Up To $100M; Amends Credit Agreement
  • Operating expenses fell by 6.5% Y/Y to $801.9 million. The operating margin was 3%, and operating income for the quarter was $24.6 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA fell 22.5% to $115.4 million and represented a 14.0% margin.
  • EPS loss of $(0.17) narrowed from $(0.92) last year.
  • The company held $130.8 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities for twelve months totaled $127.5 million.
  • Outlook: Gannett sees FY22 revenue of $3.07 billion - $3.16 billion, against the consensus of $3.11 billion.
  • The company expects Q1 sales of $745 million - $755 million.
  • "We expect to surpass 2 million paid digital subscribers this year, and to grow at an annual rate of approximately 40% through 2025," said Michael Reed, Gannett Chairman, and CEO.
  • Price Action: GCI shares are trading lower by 10.4% at $4.75 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GCI)

Earnings Preview: Gannett
Gannett Launches Share Buyback Up To $100M; Amends Credit Agreement
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Guidance Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com