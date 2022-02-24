 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pinnacle West Capital's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 11:28am   Comments
Share:
Pinnacle West Capital's Earnings: A Preview

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-02-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Pinnacle West Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06.

Pinnacle West Capital bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pinnacle West Capital's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 2.79 1.58 0.25 0.04
EPS Actual 3 1.91 0.32 -0.17
Price Change % 1.51% 1.11% 1.31% -0.03%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital were trading at $67.96 as of February 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (PNW)

Recap: Pinnacle West Capital Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2022
Analyst Ratings For Pinnacle West Capital
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 5, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings