Teleflex Reports Better Than Expected Q4 Earnings, Issues Mixed FY22 Guidance
Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) reported Q4 FY21 revenues of $761.9 million, up 7.1% Y/Y, up 7.9% on a constant currency basis, beating the consensus of $748.63 million.
- The revenue growth was attributable to higher sales from Anesthesia and Surgical segments.
- Adjusted diluted EPS increased 10.8% to $3.60, above the consensus of $3.53.
- The gross margin improved from 53.9% to 55.1%.
- Guidance: Teleflex expects FY22 revenue growth of 2.3% to 3.8%, equivalent to $2.87 billion - $2.91 billion, versus the consensus of $2.92 billion.
- On a constant currency basis, the Company expects full-year 2022 revenue growth of 4.0% to 5.5%.
- The Company estimates 2022 adjusted EPS of $13.70 to $14.30, +2.8% - 7.3% Y/Y, compared to the consensus of $14.04.
- The divestiture of the respiratory assets is estimated to be dilutive to 2022 adjusted earnings per share by $0.17.
- Price Action: TFX shares are trading at $322.34 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
