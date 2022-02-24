 Skip to main content

Teleflex Reports Better Than Expected Q4 Earnings, Issues Mixed FY22 Guidance
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 9:49am   Comments
Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) reported Q4 FY21 revenues of $761.9 million, up 7.1% Y/Y, up 7.9% on a constant currency basis, beating the consensus of $748.63 million.

  • The revenue growth was attributable to higher sales from Anesthesia and Surgical segments.
  • Adjusted diluted EPS increased 10.8% to $3.60, above the consensus of $3.53.
  • The gross margin improved from 53.9% to 55.1%.
  • Guidance: Teleflex expects FY22 revenue growth of 2.3% to 3.8%, equivalent to $2.87 billion - $2.91 billion, versus the consensus of $2.92 billion. 
  • On a constant currency basis, the Company expects full-year 2022 revenue growth of 4.0% to 5.5%.
  • The Company estimates 2022 adjusted EPS of $13.70 to $14.30, +2.8% - 7.3% Y/Y, compared to the consensus of $14.04.
  • The divestiture of the respiratory assets is estimated to be dilutive to 2022 adjusted earnings per share by $0.17.
  • Price Action: TFX shares are trading at $322.34 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

