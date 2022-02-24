Keurig Dr Pepper's Q4 Revenue Tops Consensus; Affirms FY22 Outlook
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 8.7% year-on-year, to $3.39 billion, beating the consensus of $3.30 billion.
- Net sales increase reflected strong growth in Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages.
- On a constant currency basis, net sales advanced 8.5% Y/Y and 15.7% versus Q4 2019.
- Net sales for Coffee systems were flat, Packaged beverages increased 17.1%, Beverage Concentrates grew 9.2%, and Latin American Beverages climbed 11.8%.
- Gross profit rose 0.2% Y/Y to $1.77 billion, with the margin at 52.3%. The operating margin was 21.4%, and operating income for the quarter rose 3.6% to $725 million.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.45 was in line with the Street view.
- The company held $568 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- Outlook: Keurig Dr Pepper affirmed guidance for both net sales and Adjusted EPS growth in 2022 in the mid-single-digit range.
- Price Action: KDP shares traded lower by 2.44% at $37.13 in pre-market on the last check Thursday.
