Investors Cheer Lantheus' Wall Street-Beating FY22 Outlook
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 8:36am   Comments
Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) reported Q4 sales of $129.6 million, +37.6% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $111.76 million.

  • The company's Q4 adjusted EPS reached $0.25, higher than $0.07 reported a year ago, better than the consensus of $0.17.
  • Free Cash Flow was $9.3 million for Q4 of 2021 compared to $(3.2) million for Q4 of 2020.
  • The gross margin improved to 44.7% from 41.1% a year ago.
  • Yesterday, the FDA approved a supplemental application for Lantheus' isolator-based drug manufacturing facility for Definity (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere), a diagnostic ultrasound enhancing agent.
  • Guidance: Lantheus forecasts FY22 sales of $685 million - $710 million, well above the consensus of $481.73 million.
  • The company expects FY22 adjusted EPS of $1.95 - $2.05, versus the consensus of $0.89.
  • For Q1 FY22, the company expects sales of $160 million - $170 million, surpassing the consensus of $113.57 million.
  • It expects adjusted EPS of $0.45 - $0.50, well above the Street estimate of $0.17.
  • Separately, Palette Life Sciences agreed to promote Lantheus' Pylarify (piflufolastat F 18) in the U.S, a PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent, to determine the presence of recurrent/metastatic prostate cancer. 
  • Lantheus will compensate Palette on a fee-for-service basis and maintain responsibility for all other aspects of Pylarify commercialization.
  • Price Action: LNTH shares are up 29.5% at $37.37 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Health Care Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

