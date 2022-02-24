 Skip to main content

Here's Why DiDi Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 6:51am   Comments
  • China's transport ministry ordered ride-hailing companies to disclose pricing details to the public, Reuters reports as per state broadcaster China Central Television.
  • Wang Xiuchun, deputy director of the Department of Transport Services of the Ministry of Transport, instructed the online ride-hailing firms to set reasonable upper limits on commissions and make them public.
  • Chinese ride-hailing company DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) is close to a Hong Kong listing.
  • Didi will have to withdraw its U.S. listing following regulatory brickbats from China.
  • Price Action: DIDI shares traded lower by 5.76% at $3.93 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

