Here's Why DiDi Shares Are Trading Lower Today
- China's transport ministry ordered ride-hailing companies to disclose pricing details to the public, Reuters reports as per state broadcaster China Central Television.
- Wang Xiuchun, deputy director of the Department of Transport Services of the Ministry of Transport, instructed the online ride-hailing firms to set reasonable upper limits on commissions and make them public.
- Chinese ride-hailing company DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) is close to a Hong Kong listing.
- Didi will have to withdraw its U.S. listing following regulatory brickbats from China.
- Price Action: DIDI shares traded lower by 5.76% at $3.93 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
