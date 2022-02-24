 Skip to main content

Elanco Animal Health's Q4 Earnings Beat Expectation, FY22 Sales Guidance Trail Estimates
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 7:44am   Comments
Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) has reported Q4 EPS of $0.21 higher than $0.12 reported a year ago, surpassing analysts' view of $0.17.

  • Revenue was $1.11 billion, a decrease of 2% YY, unfavorably impacted by approximately $60 million of previously disclosed items that benefited Q4 FY20., beating the consensus of $1.10 billion.
  • Pet Health's revenue decreased 1% and was flat when excluding the unfavorable impact from foreign exchange rates. 
  • Price growth across the portfolio and volume growth was more than offset by the impact of competitive pressure on older generation parasiticides.
  • Farm Animal revenue decreased 1% and was flat, excluding foreign exchange rates' unfavorable impact. 
  • The gross margin improved from 47.7% to 54%, with 500 basis points attributable to the negative impact of the amortization of inventory fair value adjustments recorded from the acquisition of Bayer Animal Health in Q4 FY20.
  • Guidance: Elanco expects FY22 revenue of $4.75 billion - $4.8 billion versus the analyst consensus of $4.86 billion.
  • It expects adjusted EPS of $1.18 - $1.24 (consensus of $1.22) and adjusted EBITDA of $1.14 billion - $1.18 billion.
  • For Q1 FY22, the company forecasts revenue of $1.2 billion - $1.23 billion versus the analyst consensus of $1.25 billion.
  • It expects adjusted EPS of $0.33 - $0.38 (consensus of $0.37) and adjusted EBITDA of $310 million - $340 million.
  • Price Action: ELAN shares closed lower by 0.89% at $25.75 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Health Care General

