Recap: Theravance Biopharma Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 4:08am   Comments
Recap: Theravance Biopharma Q4 Earnings

 

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Theravance Biopharma beat estimated earnings by 45.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.33.

Revenue was up $3.79 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 5.2% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Theravance Biopharma's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.55 -1.01 -1.05 -1.02
EPS Actual -0.46 -0.80 -1.24 -0.92
Revenue Estimate 14.69M 15.41M 17.27M 20.85M
Revenue Actual 13.19M 12.91M 14.26M 18.73M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

