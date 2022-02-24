Recap: Theravance Biopharma Q4 Earnings
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Also check this: Tesla And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders
Earnings
Theravance Biopharma beat estimated earnings by 45.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.33.
Revenue was up $3.79 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 5.2% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Theravance Biopharma's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.55
|-1.01
|-1.05
|-1.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.46
|-0.80
|-1.24
|-0.92
|Revenue Estimate
|14.69M
|15.41M
|17.27M
|20.85M
|Revenue Actual
|13.19M
|12.91M
|14.26M
|18.73M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News