Recap: Theravance Biopharma Q4 Earnings

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Theravance Biopharma beat estimated earnings by 45.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.33.

Revenue was up $3.79 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 5.2% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Theravance Biopharma's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.55 -1.01 -1.05 -1.02 EPS Actual -0.46 -0.80 -1.24 -0.92 Revenue Estimate 14.69M 15.41M 17.27M 20.85M Revenue Actual 13.19M 12.91M 14.26M 18.73M

