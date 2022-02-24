Recap: Iamgold Q4 Earnings
Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Earnings
Iamgold beat estimated earnings by 280.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.05.
Revenue was up $52.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.06% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Iamgold's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|-0.04
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|302.01M
|301.19M
|301.19M
|301.19M
|Revenue Actual
|294.10M
|265.60M
|297.40M
|347.50M
