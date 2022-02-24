Recap: Iamgold Q4 Earnings

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Iamgold beat estimated earnings by 280.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was up $52.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Iamgold's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.01 0.01 0.04 Revenue Estimate 302.01M 301.19M 301.19M 301.19M Revenue Actual 294.10M 265.60M 297.40M 347.50M

