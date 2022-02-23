Recap: Bain Capital Specialty Q4 Earnings
Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bain Capital Specialty reported in-line EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.34.
Revenue was up $3.25 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.28% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bain Capital Specialty's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.34
|0.34
|0.34
|0.33
|EPS Actual
|0.34
|0.34
|0.34
|0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|46.04M
|48.04M
|48.28M
|47.31M
|Revenue Actual
|49.55M
|46.49M
|49.83M
|48.28M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings