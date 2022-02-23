Recap: Bain Capital Specialty Q4 Earnings

Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bain Capital Specialty reported in-line EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.34.

Revenue was up $3.25 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bain Capital Specialty's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.34 0.34 0.33 EPS Actual 0.34 0.34 0.34 0.34 Revenue Estimate 46.04M 48.04M 48.28M 47.31M Revenue Actual 49.55M 46.49M 49.83M 48.28M

