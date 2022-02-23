Recap: Whiting Petroleum Q4 Earnings
Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Whiting Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 16.85%, reporting an EPS of $4.23 versus an estimate of $3.62.
Revenue was up $261.13 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.55 which was followed by a 0.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Whiting Petroleum's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.02
|1.97
|1.06
|EPS Actual
|3.57
|3.01
|2.79
|1.46
|Revenue Estimate
|304.26M
|244.27M
|225.98M
|191.46M
|Revenue Actual
|401.04M
|351.65M
|307.39M
|212.27M
