Recap: Ingersoll Rand Q4 Earnings
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ingersoll Rand beat estimated earnings by 15.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.59.
Revenue was up $92.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.94% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ingersoll Rand's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.47
|0.42
|0.35
|0.45
|EPS Actual
|0.57
|0.46
|0.45
|0.53
|Revenue Estimate
|1.28B
|1.21B
|1.31B
|1.46B
|Revenue Actual
|1.32B
|1.28B
|1.37B
|1.51B
