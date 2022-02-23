Chesapeake Utilities: Q4 Earnings Insights

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Chesapeake Utilities missed estimated earnings by 2.29%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.31.

Revenue was up $23.33 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 1.02% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Chesapeake Utilities's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.59 0.71 1.83 1.15 EPS Actual 0.71 0.78 1.96 1.24 Revenue Estimate 113.60M 106.23M 183.63M 160.40M Revenue Actual 107.33M 111.08M 191.19M 137.04M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.