Chesapeake Utilities: Q4 Earnings Insights
Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Chesapeake Utilities missed estimated earnings by 2.29%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.31.
Revenue was up $23.33 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 1.02% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Chesapeake Utilities's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.59
|0.71
|1.83
|1.15
|EPS Actual
|0.71
|0.78
|1.96
|1.24
|Revenue Estimate
|113.60M
|106.23M
|183.63M
|160.40M
|Revenue Actual
|107.33M
|111.08M
|191.19M
|137.04M
