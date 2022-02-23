Carriage Servs: Q4 Earnings Insights
Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Carriage Servs beat estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.76.
Revenue was up $5.84 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 14.24% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Carriage Servs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.60
|0.49
|0.57
|0.48
|EPS Actual
|0.82
|0.64
|0.81
|0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|83.52M
|81.29M
|83.25M
|81.22M
|Revenue Actual
|95.04M
|88.28M
|96.64M
|90.09M
