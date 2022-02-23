Recap: Cross Country Healthcare Q4 Earnings
Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
Cross Country Healthcare beat estimated earnings by 15.7%, reporting an EPS of $1.4 versus an estimate of $1.21.
Revenue was up $425.07 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 20.05% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cross Country Healthcare's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.34
|0.40
|0.34
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.61
|0.47
|0.58
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|320.47M
|297.34M
|289.20M
|196.42M
|Revenue Actual
|374.90M
|331.83M
|329.24M
|215.61M
