Recap: Cross Country Healthcare Q4 Earnings

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cross Country Healthcare beat estimated earnings by 15.7%, reporting an EPS of $1.4 versus an estimate of $1.21.

Revenue was up $425.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 20.05% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cross Country Healthcare's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.40 0.34 0.09 EPS Actual 0.61 0.47 0.58 0.19 Revenue Estimate 320.47M 297.34M 289.20M 196.42M Revenue Actual 374.90M 331.83M 329.24M 215.61M

