Recap: Ingevity Q4 Earnings

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ingevity beat estimated earnings by 1.3%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.77.

Revenue was up $10.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 2.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ingevity's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.50 1.32 1.03 0.77 EPS Actual 1.62 1.55 1.27 1.33 Revenue Estimate 348.71M 337.64M 291.82M 283.26M Revenue Actual 376.80M 358.40M 320.30M 325.60M

