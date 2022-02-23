Recap: Ingevity Q4 Earnings
Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ingevity beat estimated earnings by 1.3%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.77.
Revenue was up $10.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 2.52% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ingevity's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.50
|1.32
|1.03
|0.77
|EPS Actual
|1.62
|1.55
|1.27
|1.33
|Revenue Estimate
|348.71M
|337.64M
|291.82M
|283.26M
|Revenue Actual
|376.80M
|358.40M
|320.30M
|325.60M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
