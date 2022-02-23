Recap: Rattler Midstream Q4 Earnings

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rattler Midstream missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.3.

Revenue was up $9.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.96% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rattler Midstream's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.25 0.20 0.24 EPS Actual 0.22 0.21 0.16 0.22 Revenue Estimate 108.84M 107.21M 98.96M 99.54M Revenue Actual 96.57M 101.13M 98.81M 109.24M

