Recap: Rattler Midstream Q4 Earnings
Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Rattler Midstream missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.3.
Revenue was up $9.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.96% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rattler Midstream's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|0.25
|0.20
|0.24
|EPS Actual
|0.22
|0.21
|0.16
|0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|108.84M
|107.21M
|98.96M
|99.54M
|Revenue Actual
|96.57M
|101.13M
|98.81M
|109.24M
