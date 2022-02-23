Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Vanda Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.08.
Revenue was up $366.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 14.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vanda Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.16
|0.14
|0.15
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.14
|0.17
|0.15
|0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|75.00M
|69.75M
|68.50M
|64.00M
|Revenue Actual
|70.09M
|67.90M
|62.67M
|67.65M
