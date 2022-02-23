Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vanda Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was up $366.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 14.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vanda Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.14 0.15 0.14 EPS Actual 0.14 0.17 0.15 0.15 Revenue Estimate 75.00M 69.75M 68.50M 64.00M Revenue Actual 70.09M 67.90M 62.67M 67.65M

