Noodles: Q4 Earnings Insights

Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Noodles missed estimated earnings by 162.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was up $7.63 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.33% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Noodles's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.11 -0.01 0.03 EPS Actual 0.12 0.10 -0.02 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 125.03M 123.32M 104.03M 107.46M Revenue Actual 125.13M 125.65M 109.58M 107.17M

