Noodles: Q4 Earnings Insights
Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Noodles missed estimated earnings by 162.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $0.08.
Revenue was up $7.63 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.33% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Noodles's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.11
|-0.01
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.12
|0.10
|-0.02
|-0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|125.03M
|123.32M
|104.03M
|107.46M
|Revenue Actual
|125.13M
|125.65M
|109.58M
|107.17M
