Recap: Guardant Health Q4 Earnings

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:03 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Guardant Health beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.69 versus an estimate of $-1.15.

Revenue was up $29.79 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 4.02% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Guardant Health's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.96 -0.87 -0.89 -0.57 EPS Actual -0.70 -0.61 -0.49 -0.94 Revenue Estimate 92.64M 84.61M 73.75M 76.73M Revenue Actual 94.78M 92.10M 78.67M 78.32M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.