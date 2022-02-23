Recap: Guardant Health Q4 Earnings
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:03 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Guardant Health beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.69 versus an estimate of $-1.15.
Revenue was up $29.79 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 4.02% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Guardant Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.96
|-0.87
|-0.89
|-0.57
|EPS Actual
|-0.70
|-0.61
|-0.49
|-0.94
|Revenue Estimate
|92.64M
|84.61M
|73.75M
|76.73M
|Revenue Actual
|94.78M
|92.10M
|78.67M
|78.32M
