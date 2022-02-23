Arena Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Arena Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 12.39%, reporting an EPS of $-2.54 versus an estimate of $-2.26.

Revenue was up $17.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.68 which was followed by a 3.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Arena Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -2.53 -2.19 -2.16 -1.85 EPS Actual -3.21 -2.40 -1.98 -2.10 Revenue Estimate 680.00K 900.00K 570.00K 560.00K Revenue Actual 0 0 0 37.00K

