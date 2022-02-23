Arena Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights
Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Arena Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 12.39%, reporting an EPS of $-2.54 versus an estimate of $-2.26.
Revenue was up $17.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.68 which was followed by a 3.32% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Arena Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-2.53
|-2.19
|-2.16
|-1.85
|EPS Actual
|-3.21
|-2.40
|-1.98
|-2.10
|Revenue Estimate
|680.00K
|900.00K
|570.00K
|560.00K
|Revenue Actual
|0
|0
|0
|37.00K
