Bath & Body Works: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 4:38pm   Comments
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bath & Body Works beat estimated earnings by 15.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.3 versus an estimate of $2.0.

Revenue was up $1.79 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33 which was followed by a 5.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bath & Body Works's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.59 0.83 0.98 2.91
EPS Actual 0.92 1.34 1.25 3.03
Revenue Estimate 1.59B 1.68B 2.89B 4.87B
Revenue Actual 1.68B 1.70B 3.02B 4.82B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Bath & Body Works management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.47 and $0.55 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a -77.83% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Bath & Body Works, a bearish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

