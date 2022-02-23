 Skip to main content

Universal Display: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 4:23pm   Comments
Universal Display: Q4 Earnings Insights

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:08 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Universal Display missed estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.96 versus an estimate of $1.0.

Revenue was up $4.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 5.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Universal Display's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.07 0.87 0.79 0.64
EPS Actual 0.97 0.85 1.08 1.13
Revenue Estimate 145.26M 127.30M 119.96M 109.32M
Revenue Actual 143.62M 129.66M 134.00M 141.54M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

