Universal Display: Q4 Earnings Insights

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:08 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Universal Display missed estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.96 versus an estimate of $1.0.

Revenue was up $4.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 5.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Universal Display's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.07 0.87 0.79 0.64 EPS Actual 0.97 0.85 1.08 1.13 Revenue Estimate 145.26M 127.30M 119.96M 109.32M Revenue Actual 143.62M 129.66M 134.00M 141.54M

