Universal Display: Q4 Earnings Insights
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:08 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Universal Display missed estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.96 versus an estimate of $1.0.
Revenue was up $4.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 5.51% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Universal Display's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.07
|0.87
|0.79
|0.64
|EPS Actual
|0.97
|0.85
|1.08
|1.13
|Revenue Estimate
|145.26M
|127.30M
|119.96M
|109.32M
|Revenue Actual
|143.62M
|129.66M
|134.00M
|141.54M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings