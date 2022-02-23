Penumbra Posts Mixed Bag Q4 Results, Reports Topline Growth Of 22%
- Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN) posted Q4 FY21 revenue of $204 million, +22.2% Y/Y (up 23% in constant currency), beating the consensus of $194.30 million.
- Revenue from sales of vascular products grew 30.4% (31.1%) to $113.6 million.
- Revenue from sales of neuro products grew 13.3% (14.1%) to $90.4 million.
- The gross margin was 61.5%, impacted by higher labor and logistics costs due to inflation. This compares to the gross profit margin of 56.5% in Q4 FY20.
- The Company reported a Q4 operating loss of $(40.9) million wider than $(1.7) million posted a year ago.
- The Company reported an EPS loss of $(0.66), a turnaround from a profit of $0.10.
- “In the fourth quarter, we achieved record revenue in both our neuro and vascular businesses. Also, we started making progress toward our goal of building a safe and secure healthcare platform using immersive computing to help a significant number of patients,” CEO Adam Elsesser said during an earnings call.
- Guidance: Penumbra expects FY22 sales of $860 million - $875 million, representing 15% - 18% growth over 2021, compared to the consensus of $862.41 million.
- Price Action: PEN shares are down 2.12% at $212 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
