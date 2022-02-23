Agilent's Q1 FY22 Earnings Beat Expectations, FY22 Guidance Surpass Street Estimates
Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) reported Q1 FY22 revenues rose 8% Y/Y to $1.67 billion, beating analysts average estimate of $1.46 billion.
- The firm said core revenues, which exclude the impact of currency and acquisitions and divestitures over the last 12 months, grew 9%.
- Agilent said that revenues for its diagnostics and genomic group rose 15% Y/Y to $339.0 million.
- Revenues for its life sciences and applied markets group rose 6% to $976.0 million, and revenues for the Agilent Crosslab Group grew 8% to $359.0 million.
- Agilent reported a net income of $368 million, or $1.21 per share, compared to $328 million, or $1.06 in Q1 2021, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.03.
- Guidance: For Q2 FY22, Agilent expects revenues of $1.59 billion - $1.62 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.10 - $1.12.
- Analysts expected Q2 revenues of $1.44 billion and EPS of $0.99.
- For FY22, the Company raised its revenue guidance to $6.67 billion - $6.73 billion, representing a growth of 5.6% - 6.5% and core revenues growth of 7% - 8%, versus the consensus of $6.34 billion.
- The Company's forecast adjusted EPS of $4.80 - $4.90, compared to the analysts' estimate of $4.70.
- Price Action: A shares are down 0.80% at $129.44 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
