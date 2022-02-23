 Skip to main content

Tandem Diabetes Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings, Issues Better Than Expected FY22 Outlook
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 2:52pm   Comments
Share:
Tandem Diabetes Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings, Issues Better Than Expected FY22 Outlook

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) reported Q4 sales reached $209.9 million, +25% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $199.12 million.

  • The Company posted EPS of $0.16, down from $0.22 a year ago, and missed the Wall Street estimate of $0.21.
  • Worldwide pump shipments increased 15% Y/Y to 37,585.
  • The gross margin remained almost unchanged at 54%, and the operating margin decreased from 11% to 6%.
  • Tandem Diabetes ended Q3 with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $595.0 million.
  • Guidance: Tandem forecasts FY22 sales of $845 million - $860 million, representing a Y/Y growth of 20% - 22%, beating the consensus of $827.23 million.
  • The guidance includes sales outside the U.S. of approximately $215 million to $220 million.
  • The gross margin is estimated to be around 54%, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 14% - 15%.
  • Price Action: TNDM shares traded 2% lower at $104.03 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

