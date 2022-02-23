Recap: Clovis Oncology Q4 Earnings

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Clovis Oncology beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.48 versus an estimate of $-0.56.

Revenue was up $7.33 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 2.56% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Clovis Oncology's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.48 -0.56 -0.72 -0.77 EPS Actual -0.56 -0.59 -0.64 -0.74 Revenue Estimate 39.09M 41.12M 44.55M 43.22M Revenue Actual 37.92M 36.82M 38.05M 43.30M

