Recap: Clovis Oncology Q4 Earnings
Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Clovis Oncology beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.48 versus an estimate of $-0.56.
Revenue was up $7.33 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 2.56% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Clovis Oncology's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.48
|-0.56
|-0.72
|-0.77
|EPS Actual
|-0.56
|-0.59
|-0.64
|-0.74
|Revenue Estimate
|39.09M
|41.12M
|44.55M
|43.22M
|Revenue Actual
|37.92M
|36.82M
|38.05M
|43.30M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
